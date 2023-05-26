Dr. Mary Soha is a Catholic wife, mother, pediatrician, chair of the canonical coronation of Our Lady of La Leche at the national shrine to her and vice postulator for the sainthood cause of the Martyrs of Florida.
The Eucharist is central to all she does, and in her presence, one is warmly welcomed into her embodied faith.
"It's in my genes," explained Dr. Mary, as she prefers to be called. "It's an understanding of how you live life. We are physical and spiritual beings. It resonates within me -- Eucharist."
And it resonated within the hearts of Native American peoples when the Spanish arrived at what is now St. Augustine and celebrated Mass in 1565. Their own belief in their one God's presence in all things made it easy for Native Americans to embrace Jesus as the Son of God and his real presence in the Eucharist. It became the center of their lives, which they would ultimately be called to defend to their death.
"As a first grader, it was my job to clean the kneelers in the chapel and my first opportunity to have a conversation alone with Jesus. I learned to listen," Dr. Mary told OSV News.
In second grade, she heard the call to become a medical missionary nun -- a passion that persisted until it was revised in eighth grade.
"I was praying before the statue of the Sacred Heart," Dr. Mary said, "and I heard Jesus say, 'You can be a doctor. That's OK, but I don't want you to be a nun. I want you to be married and have children and live your Catholic life in the secular world.'"
Less than a year later, a "little old lady" approached her in church as she was praying.
"She gave me her engagement ring and told me that every time I saw the colors flash in the ring, that I was to pray for my intended, and that when he proposed, the money he would have spent on an engagement ring should be donated to charity," Dr. Mary recalled.
She wore the ring daily through high school and college, but removed it when she went to medical school. "I decided it was time that my intended show himself and I put it in my jewelry box," she said.
Michael Soha proposed in their senior year of medical school. Mary said yes, and to celebrate, he went out to get steaks and wine, while she made a salad.
"He was gone two hours, but when he returned, he apologized and explained that he was planning to buy a ring, had stopped by Camillus House -- the soup kitchen where we volunteered -- and with the money that he was going to use to buy a ring, he made a donation in my name" Dr. Mary said. "I showed him the ring (from her jewelry box), told him the story and he burst into tears. God erases our doubt and anxiety and fear. If you're going to follow the will of God, every breath you take is his will."
He is an anesthesiologist and she is a pediatrician. Her profession is an extension of her faith.
"I understand as a doctor and as a mother this act of intimacy -- to have a parent bring their baby to a doctor," Dr. Mary shared. "They are someone who needs help caring for their most precious person in the world. They put their life in your trust. It gives you a share of looking at other people as God does -- that infinite love."
The doctors married and have eight sons -- six are their biological children and two are emancipated twins whom they adopted into their family at age 13. All eight were required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout before they were allowed to drive. Eagle Scout is the highest award given by the Boy Scouts of America.
The Soha home is adjacent to the Sacred Acre in St. Augustine, the site of the landing of the Spanish in 1565 and the subsequent Mission Nombre de Dios and National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche. It includes a chapel to Mary and bears a sign, "La Casa de Nuestra Senora" (Our Lady's Guest House), where all are welcomed.
For many Native Americans living in Florida, the Catholic faith introduced by the Spanish resonated with them.
"They believed in one Creator God and related to God in nature," Dr. Mary said. "When they heard the Word of God, were introduced to God's Son, the reality of God's presence in Jesus and in the Eucharist resonated with them."
The Spanish discovered that the Native Americans shared a well-developed language, Timucua, for which the Franciscans later provided the letters. They also had an accounting and merchant culture. The Spanish learned their language and found ways to communicate the Catholic faith so the Native Americans could inculturate the faith with their own cultures.
"The statistics are an amazing testimony to this faith," Dr. Mary said. "Thus far, 157 missions have been discovered. The Spanish priests catechized the Native Americans and when the bishop of Cuba visited in 1605, he baptized 1,000 people. He returned in 1607 to confirm 2,500. And in 1609, he formed the first class of seminarians. By 1655, there were over 26,000 baptized Native Americans."
Devotion to Mary also was very much a part of the Spanish faith and especially the image of Our Lady of La Leche -- the Nursing Mother. By the early 1600s, the Spanish also had built a shrine to her on the Sacred Acre. It is the oldest Marian shrine in the U.S. and is now a national shrine.
In 2019, Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of St. Augustine asked Dr. Mary to lead the process for the canonical coronation of the image of Our Lady of La Leche, which took place Oct. 10, 2021.
"It is of particular significance to note that in the catacombs of Priscilla in Rome can be found the oldest Christian icon, Maria Lactans -- the Nursing Mother. Both images are at places of martyrdom," Dr. Mary said.
French Huguenots and British Protestants also arrived seeking to eradicate Catholicism and enslave the Native Americans. The stories of the brutal torture and murder of the Spanish and Native American Catholics between 1549-1712 is only outdone by their beautiful stories of devotion to their faith and Jesus in the Eucharist. In her view, Dr. Mary said, "The martyrdom of these Native Americans is the most significant Eucharistic event in our continent's history."
On June 30, a Mass will be celebrated to launch a weeklong process of examining the diocesan documentation of these stories to advance the cause of sainthood for 86 of these martyrs to beatification in the next year. In the case of martyrs, beatification does not require a miracle.
Catholic mom, pediatrician and Scout leader has lead role in sainthood cause of Florida martyrs
As a pediatrician and mother of eight boys who were required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout before being allowed to drive, Dr. Mary Soha was a long-term parent Scout leader.
In 1996, her bishop requested that she develop a retreat for Catholic Scouts and their families. She sought out her mother's Catholic Girl Scout prayer book for inspiration for a theme. A holy card for Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha fell out of it and landed under the dining room table.
Dr. Mary laughed, "I got down on my knees, retrieved the holy card and thus became the theme of the retreat -- Blessed Kateri, her profound love of Jesus in the Eucharist and the inculturation of our Catholic faith in Native American spirituality."
The following year, attending the National Native American Catholic Conference at Marquette University in Milwaukee, a storm erupted during the outdoor Mass sending everyone to seek shelter. She found herself once again on her knees -- this time under a picnic table with Jesuit Father John Paret. He shared that he was a vice postulator for the canonization cause of Blessed Kateri, but that they couldn't afford the cost of a doctor to certify healings.
"I said, 'I'm a doctor and I'll do it for free!' The Vatican physicians certified the miracle, but I was invited to Rome for the canonization and wrote the prayer for St. Kateri's prayer card."
The confirmed miracle needed for St. Kateri's canonization in October 2012 involved the miraculous cure in 2006, due to her intercession, of a 6-year-old boy who was suffering from a flesh-eating disease.
At the 2011 Eucharistic Congress in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho, vice postulator for the causes of then Blesseds Francisco and Jacinta Marto -- the Fatima visionaries -- spoke of their deep devotion to the Eucharist at age 10 and 9. Sister Coelho, a member of the Alliance of Holy Mary order, also indicated the need for an American doctor to review any reported healings for their canonization. Again, Dr. Mary said yes.
Living adjacent to the Sacred Acre, Dr. Mary soon became an expert on its history, and in 2014, she gave a presentation on the martyrdom of the Native American Catholics at the first Florida Catholic History Conference organized by the Home School Association in Tallahassee.
As a result of that presentation, the sainthood cause of the Martyrs of La Florida Missions was opened in 2015, and Dr. Mary was asked to be one of four vice postulators for the sainthood cause of the priests, religious, men, women and children who died for their Catholic faith.
On June 30, the Florida bishops, tribunal officials, historians and vice postulators will gather with the postulator from Rome to celebrate Mass and then spend the next week reviewing all the documentation to finalize the diocesan phase of the martyrs’ cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.