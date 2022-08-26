DEBARY | When you are moving into retirement years and your soulmate, who has walked life’s journey with you for 35 years dies, what do you do next?
“I was lost without my husband and scared,” said Sharon Groholski, a parishioner of St. Ann in DeBary, who lost her husband, Irvin, to cancer during a time when she was still grieving the loss of her 19-year-old daughter, who had died in her sleep years earlier leaving her devastated.
“I was yearning for a sense of peace,” she said. “I was stuck.”
Lost and on a dark path, Groholski was mad at God. She drifted away from the church. Days passed. Weeks flew by. Years came and were gone.
Groholski found herself back in church at St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton in 2005. It was four years after her husband’s death. Her son, Al, had invited her to Mass while she was in South Florida visiting him and his wife.
It was there at St. Joan when she heard God calling. Out of the corner of her eye, she spotted an announcement in the weekly church bulletin, and picked it up and began to read about the Joyful Again spiritual program for the widowed.
“It jumped off the page and spoke to me. It just popped out,” she said.
The two-day program facilitated by widowers and widows would be held the following weekend, and widowed men and women were invited to join in the discussions and presentations and to attend the special Mass planned.
Groholski drove 220 miles back to South Florida the next week. She attended the program held at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach. She listened to what the facilitators had to say. She opened up for the first time sharing her feelings. She cried, had a shoulder to lean on and a gentle hand to hold. She also went to the Sacrament of Reconciliation where she talked to the Lord.
Her life changed dramatically. “I felt like I had turned a corner,” she said. “I wanted to start a program in the Orlando area.”
Since 2008, Joyful Again programs have been held in Central Florida with the support of the Diocese of Orlando and resources and backing of Joyful Again’s national office in Chicago.
Groholski was the driving force behind Joyful Again Orlando. She spearheaded the first program with her friend Doris Neuzil, who had lost her husband of 39 years about six months before Irvin’s death.
The first program launched at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park with a total of 20 participants. Individual stories were shared. Tears had flowed, hearts were touched and souls had healed.
The program continued over the years in the Diocese of Orlando with sessions twice a year. In December, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the program will make a comeback, and Groholski is now planning and preparing and seeking participants.
Neuzil was sold on the program after hearing Groholski speak about her experience with it in Boca Raton. She witnessed the change in her friend, and the joy once again on her face.
“She was transformed,” Neuzil said. “(Sharon) came back with a purpose and drive, and that was to start Joyful Again in the Orlando area, and she wanted me to help lead it.”
Neuzil has been volunteering since day one taking on a leadership role. She recently relocated to Massachusetts to be closer to family, but plans to be on hand in December for the restart of Joyful Again and to reunited with the program’s faithful volunteers, who have walked the walk of widow and widowerhood, and now form a comradery.
“When you see the transformation in people, it is amazing,” Neuzil said. “It is the best program ever made. It is remarkable to see how lives are changed.”
Father Medard Laz, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago living in the Archdiocese of Miami since 1999, created the Joyful Again program 30 years ago. Today, the ministry is offered in Illinois, Nevada and Florida.
“When people experience the death of a spouse, a good part of their life dies," said Father Laz during a Florida Catholic interview. “The program is designed to help people move on with life. It is for people who are stuck in grief. It helps free them."
Rita Bostwick, a parishioner and staff member of Our Lady of the Springs in Ocala, attended a Joyful Again program in 2013 after losing her husband two years earlier. She spotted a program announcement in the Florida Catholic.
“We communicated, cried, shared and related our feelings,” she said about her program experience. “I felt better talking about it. I had regrets of what I have done and what I hadn’t done. It was driving me nuts. I felt so much better after the program. I felt relieved of the burdens. The program was very healing.”
Today, Bostwick assists with the Orlando program, and said she feels blessed every time she helps.
“You see the difference on the faces of people at the end of the program. The crying changes to smiles. It’s God’s grace. It’s God’s work,” she said.
Ann Drobach, a parishioner of St. Peter in DeLand and mother of four children, attended the first Orlando Joyful Again program. She had lost her husband of 36 years to cancer and was “a mess,” according to Groholski, who clearly remembers when Drobach walked through the door.
Since then, Drobach has moved along, volunteered to help the program and made new friends and bonds.
“When I went through the program, I felt like someone washed all my windows. I could see the sun again,” she said. “I met people who were going through the same thing that I was going through. Today, some of those people are my closest friends.”
More than 20 years have passed since Groholski began her journey of widowhood. To this day, she believes that God had something to do with her being in the right spot at St. Joan of Arc at the right time and finding the Joyful Again notice.
Today, she has moved through the healing process. Her relationship with the Lord has grown and is strong. She is squeezing whatever she can out of life, but finding her greatest joy in giving back to God in thanks for the peace and joy he has given her through the Joyful Again program and through helping others by passing the joy and love of Christ forward to those who wander through the doors to participate.
“When you go out and help someone else, it helps your problems disappear,” she said. “You find out that the problems that others are experiencing are many times much worse than your own problems.”
