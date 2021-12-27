ORLANDO | Throughout the many difficult times in a marriage, the religious pledge man and woman has made in front of God is to remain strong and unbreakable. Yet, marriages do crumble, whether from infidelity, lack of communication, abuse, addictions or from other reasons.
In the United States, about 50% of married couples divorce. Divorce is a reality, and, for the Church, dealing with the aftermath of a divorce is also a reality. Consoling a divorcee might not be easy. Sessions could expose nasty secrets, unhealed wounds, and grudges that have not been forgotten. Counseling can sometimes make the situation worse if not carefully handled by a professional.
Thankfully, serving with intimate experience dealing with these sensitive topics, counselors — including those connected to ministry of the Catholic Church — can successfully help those grieving from a divorce gain closure and hope for the future.
Joy Gonzales-Hoyes, a facilitator in the DivorceCare Ministry at Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee, uses her own experiences as a divorced woman to help others enduring the same dilemmas. “I believe it is an essential ministry to help people heal from their divorce and/or separation.”
For Catholics who fear attending sessions because they assume their readmittance into the Church after a divorce will not happen, Hoyes offers hope.
“To me personally, Pope Francis’ ‘The Joy of Love’ is uplifting because he states that divorced and remarried Catholics are not excommunicated and should not be discriminated against. My divorce doesn't define me and shouldn't limit me as a Catholic. It is one aspect of my life,” Hoyes said. “I personally feel that one's divorce status should not prevent a Catholic from fully participating in the Church.”
She added the “majority of people” participating in the DivorceCare sessions are divorced or are long-term separated.
“We tell potential attendees that DivorceCare is a spiritual journey that will begin the healing of one's heart and incorporate forgiveness and provide strength to move on from the divorce.”
Justin McManus, owner of Cornerstone Counseling of Palm Beach, said he feels the same about any divorced Catholics who may feel unwanted by their fellow Catholics peers or the Church as a whole. “I also think it is important that Catholics know that they are still welcome in the Church and that they can find care, love, and healing through the Church.”
Regret is a common aftereffect of divorce. There is the constant belief that they have wasted many good years married to someone who didn’t reciprocate love. They feel guilty for ignoring the impending signs of a bad marriage.
“I have seen the traumatic impact (divorce) has had on families I’ve worked with over the years,” McManus said. “Divorce care is so important because a divorce is similar to the death of a loved one. There is a grief process that an individual goes through that can benefit from support and counseling.”
The key, Hoyes said, is to “gently remind them that although they still love their spouse and probably always will, their spouse does not return their love that way. There are also cases where the ex-spouses are friends.”
Regardless, if one spouse wanted to work things out, “it was their spouse who refused to work the problems out even though they wanted to,” McManus said. “I help them get through the grief process.”
After years in a marriage filled with turmoil, spouses sometimes don’t see a way out other than divorce. And contrary to popular belief, infidelity is not always the cause.
“It seems most cases are of spouses who wanted to continue their lives without their spouse,” Hoyes said. “Maybe they had an affair and didn't want to remain in the marriage. There may have been issues that have existed for a while.”
McManus, a licensed clinical social worker, has experienced that “most common causes seem to be spousal abuse/neglect (emotional/physical), pornography/sexual addiction, and infidelity.” One way to combat a potentially futile marriage is to recognize the problems early. “Couples coming to a good Catholic therapist early on in the marriage to work on problem areas in their relationship. Some research has shown that the average couple in distress waits seven years before coming to counseling.”
“There may have been issues that have existed for a while,” Hoyes said. “We don't dwell on the ‘why’ of the divorce. We concentrate on the healing and focus on the person in front of us to help them. We do allow venting because sometimes the hurt person just has to talk to someone, and we may be their only way to express themselves. A one-size-fits-all remedy will not work because all marriages are not the same. There are different dynamics and personalities.”
Going through a divorce affects more than just the spouses. In many cases, their jobs, relatives, and close family members are also hurt.
“Children are deeply affected by the divorce of their parents,” McManus said. “I have often counseled the children of divorce. It is important that children know that it is not their fault and that both parents still love them. It is essential that they maintain a positive relationship with both parents if possible.” The unfortunate repercussions don’t end with the legal disillusionment of the marriage. “Additionally, if the couple has children, they will need to learn how to co-parent after divorce and often the conflict continues over parenting issues because the conflicts that led to divorce are often still present afterwards.”
Hoyes concurs with McManus, adding that a divorce “probably impacts the job and social gatherings.” When a marriage ends in divorce, “one's faith is probably shaken because you married in the Church because you believed in the sacrament and sanctity of marriage. The situation will affect one's emotional, mental and physical well-being and affect the spiritual aspect, as well.”
Both Hoyes and McManus use their Catholic faith as productive tools to help those struggling with marital problems. Each time they conduct a support group, it is always with the detailed usage of their Catholic lessons.
“At the parish support group, Scripture and Church teachings are woven into the program,” McManus said. “It is emphasized that the Church is a field hospital where divorced persons can go for spiritual and emotional healing. We begin each session with prayer and share about how their faith helps them through difficult times. In individual or marital counseling, we integrate prayer and use of the Sacraments as an integral part of the healing process.”
At Holy Redeemer, Hoyes’ involvement in “DivorceCare is a ministry and not a paid position,” Hoyes said. “We are all volunteers and have grown up in the Catholic faith.” The people she helps is not necessarily always Catholic, “although we tell them that Scripture is involved. All that is required is a willingness to deal with the aftermath of a separation or a divorce.”
Her faith is helping her little by little, giving her the confidence she needs to get over her spouse. “Personally, when we reached the chapter of forgiveness, that was the hardest chapter because I didn't want to forgive my ex-spouse. But I did allow a (symbolic) balloon full of hate and enmity to go up to the Lord. I've still got work to do on forgiveness, but I am closer now to that goal.”
Spouses who enter counseling know it isn’t an easy choice. This pressure can sometimes force married couples to forgo counseling completely, letting their problems snowball until their marriages are destroyed and beyond repair.
“The people attending the program did not enter their divorce lightly,” Hoyes said. “Some still struggle with the decision (to divorce) and find it difficult to move on. We are here to support them on their healing process because for those of us who married in the Church and divorced, we grieved at the end of our marriages.”
For more information about divorce counseling, contact Justin McManus in Palm Beach Gardens at www.cornerstonecounselingpb.com or contact Joy Gonzales-Hoyes Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee at www.hredeemer.org.
