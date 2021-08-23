POMPANO BEACH | Every day at 3 p.m., Gilda Kawano’s alarm clock sounds reminding her that it’s time to clear her head, shut out the busy world swirling around her and spend time in personal reflection and thanksgiving to Jesus.
“It is a beautiful devotion, said Kawano, a parishioner and staff member at San Isidro Parish in Pompano Beach. “You give Jesus at least one hour of your day. You know in your heart you are doing what God wants you to do. You are loving Jesus in return for his love. You are there for him.”
In June, the month of the Sacred Heart, Kawano joined 71 of her fellow parishioners at the altar of San Isidro Church. There she pledged to give the Lord one hour every day for the rest of her life showing him he is loved.
The vow, not taken lightly, was promised before God as part of a special Mass with consecration ceremonies when faithful officially joined and took on duties of the Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
In all, more than 120 people were initiated into the Guard June 11, the Feast of the Sacred Heart, during different ceremonies at South Florida churches. The initiations were the first of it’s kind in Florida.
San Isidro, St. Louis in Pinecrest, St. Stephen in Miramar and St. Raymond in Miami now have small brigades of guards associated with the age-old Guard of Honor, a worldwide organization of Sacred Heart devotees dedicated to new and deeper faith experiences with the Lord.
The next initiation of guards is scheduled Oct. 16, the feast day of Margaret Mary Alacoque, the saint notable for promoting the Sacred Heart in the 1600’s.
“We are the first in Broward County to have the Guard of Honor,” said Kawano, who spearheaded the organization of the new association at San Isidro with approvals from her pastor, Father Wilfredo Contreras, a Sacred Heart devotee, who welcomed the Guard of Honor with open arms believing that the apostolate will be a strong building block for his parish and shower his flock with blessings.
Father Contreras began promoting the Sacred Heart devotion at San Isidro two years ago. His parish even has a man-size statue of Jesus representing the Sacred Heart displayed in a place of honor outside the church proclaiming to the world that the faith community is under the heart of Jesus.
He explained that Jesus promised “great graces” to those who faithfully practice the Sacred Heart devotion, and its compliment the Guard of Honor. “It was only natural that when I was approached to consider having the Guardian of Honor in our parish, that I would say yes,” said Father Contreras. “Our mission statement says that we are striving for holiness to be light of the world, and what better way to achieve holiness than to become a member of the Guardians.”
The Guard of Honor Center
The Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart was brought to Florida in September 2020 with the opening of an official center. The center is the first in the state and provides guidelines and information about the Guard and offers support for parishes that want to bring the apostolate to their communities.
Father Gustavo Barros, parochial vicar at St. Louis, takes on the additional role in the Church as spiritual director for the center headquartered at his parish. St. Louis parishioner Isolda Iznaga is serving as “zelatrix” or center administrator, spokesman and liaison. Their duties are spelled out in the association’s official manual.
Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski approved the center Sept. 3, 2020. In a letter to Father Paul Vuturo, pastor of St. Louis Parish in Pinecrest he said, “I am happy to approve your solicitation of having your parish designated as a center for the Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart made in your letter of Aug. 19th to Father Sean Mannion, director general of the Guard of Honor.
“It is my prayer that this devotion to the Sacred Heart in which devotees spend an hour in the presence of the Sacred Heart will be for them a true way of holiness,” he said.
Since the center opened, Iznaga has continued to network with parishioners and parishes to get more faithful onboard. “The Guard of Honor is not a ministry,” said Iznaga. “It is a way of life. It changes you. You serve as a guardian for him. It makes you be a better Christian.”
During ceremonies this summer, the new guardians received medals with red ribbons. One side of the medal features images of the Sacred Heart. The other side holds an illustration of the first Guards of Honor, Blessed Mother, St. John and St. Mary Magdalene, who stood guard at the foot of the cross when Jesus was crucified and died never abandoning him when his other followers left him alone breaking his human heart and adding to his great suffering for man.
“The Guard of Honor is a compliment to the Sacred Heart of Jesus devotion,” said Iznaga. “It has changed my life completely. I have seen miracles happen. It is a beautiful devotion.”
What is the widely practiced Sacred Heart Devotion?
Catholic Churches everywhere have statues and images of the Sacred Heart of Jesus representing the Lord’s divine and human heart and great love for all, but some do not know what the devotion is all about.
Visitation Sister Margaret Mary Alacoque of France first promoted the Sacred Heart in the 1600’s. It began to quickly spread, and today, it is practiced worldwide.
Those who faithfully embrace the devotion spend time continuing to grow in their personal faith life. They visit the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament and attend first Friday devotions. Faithful also frequently take part in the Sacrament of Reconciliation to help them remain in God’s graces and receive the holy Eucharist as often as possible.
The Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart takes the devotion a step further helping people have a greater love relationship with Jesus.
The Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
The Guard of Honor of Sacred Heart of Jesus formed as an association in 1863, through the hard work of Visitation Sister Anne Marie Bernaud. The apostolate stayed inside the walls of the Monastery of Visitation of Holy Mary in Bourg, France in the beginnings, but quickly spread.
Membership is free. The names of members are registered in an official membership book at the Monastery of Visitation. The book contains the names of living and deceased lay people, religious, priests and popes all part of the Guard of Honor including St. John Paul II and Pope Blessed Pius IX.
What does a guard do? Each member is asked to choose a special hour of service or “hour of presence” as part of duties. Whether one chooses a time during the day or during the night, each hour has a unique patron and a special intention.
Guards serve their hour come rain or shine offering simple acts of love to the Lord while going about their routines of the day creating a perpetual tribute to the Lord without asking anything in exchange, like Jesus.
The National Guard of Honor is located in Tyringham, Massachusetts under the direction of Father Mannion. He is a frequent guest on Catholic television and radio and a guard himself.
“This is a way we can daily return the love back to Jesus for living and dying for man,” said Father Mannion during an Eternal Word Television Network broadcast. “Throughout the entire world in every time zone, someone is with the Lord. Every hour is covered.”
“It is so clear to me that this is something the Lord wants. He is a man, a guy and always will be. He loves us. When a human heart loves it needs love.
“It is a beautiful thing. It has made me more grateful. It has enriched me and my desire to follow him more closely.”
Parishes and individuals interested in the Guard of Honor can contact Iznaga for more information. She can be reached at 786-608-2927 oriai30@aol.com. Father Barros can be reached at St. Louis Parish at 305- 238-7562 or by email frgustavo@stlcatholic.org. To visit the National Guard of Honor website go to www.guardofhonor-usa.org.
