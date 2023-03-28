Blessing the Fleets

Deacon Frank Gluhosky blesses boats and boaters as part of the Blessing of the Fleet, a tradition on the St. Lucie River and bodies of water everywhere.

STUART  |  Every February, Deacon Frank Gluhosky takes to the waters of South Florida to minister to seafarers and perform one of the oldest Catholic maritime rituals in the world — the blessing of the fleets.

But in 2023, unfavorable weather conditions forced him to remain dockside blessing boats and boaters and asking God for their safety.

