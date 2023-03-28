STUART | Every February, Deacon Frank Gluhosky takes to the waters of South Florida to minister to seafarers and perform one of the oldest Catholic maritime rituals in the world — the blessing of the fleets.
But in 2023, unfavorable weather conditions forced him to remain dockside blessing boats and boaters and asking God for their safety.
“I bless you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,” said 86-year-old Deacon Gluhosky as he steadied himself aboard the rocking 40-foot Cheshire Cat. He raised a hand in the air and made the sign of the cross extending his blessing and lifting up prayers.
The public Blessing of the Fleet is a more than 50-year-old tradition on the north fork of St. Lucie River, a 35-mile-long coastal river system in St. Lucie and Martin counties in the northern Diocese of Palm Beach and at the edge of the Diocese of Orlando.
“Deacon Frank is back with us for his 16th year,” said Captain Lincoln McGurk, an organizer for the St. Lucie River blessing event held Feb. 18 this year. “He is truly a wonderful man. Deacon Frank is one of the world’s best citizens, in every way.”
This was only the second time in its 52-year history that boats remained in port for the blessing at the north fork event. Last year, nearly 150 boats with an estimated nearly 1,000 passengers, pets and crew cruised by the review boat with Deacon Gluhosky accompanied by other guest clergy form various congregations in the area.
Hundreds of spectators also watched from the shore of the riverbanks lined with communities, marinas, businesses and restaurants.
“I love to see the faces of the people as they pass by in their boat for the blessing,” Deacon Gluhosky said. “Some stand at attention. The men take off their hats. People bless themselves and make the sign of the cross. Everyone is respectful. It is a wonderful event.”
For hundreds of years, coastal cities and locations with lakes, rivers and waterways have participated in the tradition adding parades and picnics and cookouts to the celebrations. Of course, Florida’s 1,400 or so miles of salty coastline, protected Intracoastal Waterway and tons of lakes and rivers have similar events.
The centuries-old ritual stems back to Italy and coastal cities throughout Europe and brought to the United States by Catholic immigrants holding true to their traditions. Deacon Gluhosky said that he jumped at the chance to take part in the public blessing when he was asked nearly two decades ago.
“I love boats,” the deacon said. “I went crabbing and fishing with my uncle.”
He enjoys boat shows and cruising when invited aboard and has fond memories of his childhood days on the water with his boating uncle. Born in Staten Island, New York, he grew up in East Hartford, Connecticut, but never had a boat of his own because of the high costs of buying, maintaining and storing one.
“I toyed with buying a basic yacht, but instead, I devoted my life to Jesus,” he said.
Boat owner Joe Sawyer, a parishioner of Holy Redeemer Parish in Palm City, looks forward to the boat blessing every year.
“It is a good tradition,” he said. “I like to get my boat blessed so that we will have a safe and good year.”
Besides blessing boats, Deacon Gluhosky has blessed all sorts of things in his role as permanent deacon for nearly 40 years. Catholics are constantly getting stuff blessed. This Florida Catholic reporter even asked him for a blessing when we interviewed him.
“I have been a deacon at Holy Redeemer for the past 32 years,” he said. “I used to do all the baptisms. I have done marriages and funeral services. I have been blessed to be with the families for the good times and the bad times. I love to serve.”
Deacon Gluhosky first answered the call of vocations to marriage, marrying his high school crush June 8, 1957. “I met her in my homeroom, but she was dating someone,” he said. “I told her, ‘If you ever dump him, call me.’”
She did, and that telephone call changed Frank Gluhosky’s life. “She is my wife and my best friend,” he said about Beverly, the woman who he has spent his life with for the past 66 years through thick and thin.
Their life began and grew in Connecticut when sons one, two, three and four came one after the other. Deacon Gluhosky landed a job as a system analyst for Connecticut General Insurance, and later a position with Pratt Whitney Aircraft where he designed and help implement the company’s major computer system.
The late Father Francis Krukowski was pastor of St. James, the families’ spiritual home. Deacon Gluhosky credited Father Krukowski for encouraging him along his personal faith journey.
“I was a lector and an Extraordinary Ministers,” Deacon Gluhosky recalled. “One day, Father Frank asked, ‘Have you ever thought about becoming a deacon?’ I didn’t even know what a deacon was. I looked into it and prayed about it.”
Feeling called to the ordained ministry of service, he applied and was accepted into the Archdiocese of Hartford diaconate program. He went through a demanding three-and-a-half-year program of study and formation at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Completing the program and carefully discerning his call, he was ordination in the fall 1984 and began serving parishes of the archdiocese preaching homilies at Mass, witnessing marriages, performing baptisms, and leading communion services.
In all, 11 men were ordained alongside Deacon Gluhosky. “Today, there are only three of us living. The other two deacons are in Connecticut,” he said.
After retiring, Deacon Gluhosky and Beverly moved to South Florida, where they found Holy Redeemer in Palm City. They have become part of the Holy Redeemer family and fondly thought of.
“I love him,” said Josephine Palmer, a long-time parishioner of Holy Redeemer, when asked about Deacon Gluhosky. “We have been friends for a long time. He is wonderful.”
Bob Manero has been with Holy Redeemer for eight years now. He moved to the area from Fort Lauderdale, where he was a parishioner of St. Helen. He said Deacon Gluhosky has walked with him along his faith journey encouraging him along the way.
“He is one of the reasons I have become active in the church,” he said. “He asked me to be one of the leaders of the rosary at daily Mass. I began coming to daily Mass. He asked me to be a lector. I started reading at Mass on Mondays. He is a big influence in my faith life.”
Today, the Gluhosky boys are ages 60, 61, 62 and 63 with jobs, wives and children. Deacon Gluhosky and Beverly are grandparents with 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family got together for Ash Wednesday and to celebrate a major highpoint in February. Deacon Gluhosky served at the altar during morning Mass and helped distribute ashes.
“I am cancer free,” said Deacon Gluhosky celebrating after a difficult, three-year battle with stomach cancer. Putting up a good fight, he has lost over 100 pounds and shrunk about 2 inches in size standing at about 5 feet 10 inches instead of his towering 6-feet.
He continues to be strong in faith and hope and an amazing role model. He isa man who loves God and boats and people and has a loving and serving heart.
“God has blessed me,” he said. “I am so blessed. I am not doing as much as I once did but being able to continue to serve people has given me a fulfilling and satisfying life. I am thankful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.