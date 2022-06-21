ORLANDO | One might assume that Curtis and Sonya Brookfield are newlyweds after talking to them, but the love birds have 38 years of marriage under their belt and don’t keep their marriage’s rocky start a secret, publicly talking about it and how they believe God intervened and helped them put the pieces back together and get back on their vocation path.
“I got to a point where I had enough,” said Sonya.
“Our children were 5 and 7 years old. We were a dysfunctional family. There were lots of problems--work, alcoholism, no communication. Curtis was living the single life and wanted to be with his friends.”
The family also struggled spiritually. Curtis had not attended church in years, and there was not family prayer.
Around her 10th wedding anniversary, after years of her husband’s mental and emotional abuse, Sonya filed for divorce.
She entered the work force as an office receptionist. Found a place to live with her children and confessed that felt confident again and became involved with a man.
When it came time to sign divorce papers, Sonya heard God whispering in her ear. Suddenly, she felt called to do something to save her soul and her marriage with her first love.
“I went to my parish for help,” she said. Retired Father Robert Kurber, then-pastor of St. Andrew in Orlando, and his secretary, Marge Kiernan, encouraged Sonya to attend a couples program called Retrouvaille.
“We didn’t know what it was all about, but we went to the program in Tampa,” she said. “It completely changed my husband. Curtis started going to Mass. He stopped drinking. God worked a miracle. He was totally different. It was the work of the hand of God,” said Sonya, who also walked away from the weekend renewed in spirit and in hope.
Retrouvaille, a French word meaning rediscover, is a ministry with Catholic roots offered worldwide to people of all faiths, who are on the verge of divorce and separation. The nonprofit program began in Canada and offers weekend experiences followed by a series of post-weekend sessions.
Overall, the program is aimed at providing tools to help couples better communicate and mend their broken marriages. A Retrouvaille weekend is a time for spouses to take a fresh look at their relationships and their lives together in a joyous and positive way.
Curtis and Sonya are truly models of what Retrouvaille ministry is all about bringing hope to couples who have lost faith in the Sacrament of Matrimony, which they were called.
Both cradle Catholics, Sonya grew up in Winter Park. Curtis a military brat grew in North Carolina and Orlando.
Sonya was 20 and Curtis was 22, when they fell in love and decided to tie the knot.
After the honeymoon, the couple settled in the Orlando area, and real life began. The children started coming. Life’s challenges and demands came along. Eventually, Curtis and Sonya fell apart and their commitment to live together as one forever.
Family and friends thought their marriage was over.
“Retrouvaille is the best kept secret in the Catholic Church,” said Curtis. “We were at the end of the ropes. I was scared to death that I was going to lose my wife and my children,” confessed Curtis as he sobbed and expressed his sorrow.
“My wife is such a caring, loving person. That is what I started hating. She was doing for others. I was a sorry-no good dog. I needed a wakeup call.”
Sonya and Curtis admit that working through their problems took commitment and dedication. Retrouvaille gave them some tips and tactics. They improved their communication skills and made some personal changes. They started being mindful of the needs and wants of each other and eventually decided to forgive and trust each other.
They also started attending church together and regularly praying as a family growing their relationship with the Lord, who they believe pulled them out of their marriage mess.
“My church gave me Retrouvaille, and Retrouvaille helped me and my husband get back to our church,” said Sonya. “Retrouvaille has helped me on my faith journey in every way and helped us get through all these years.”
A year after, Sonya and Curtis attended their first Retrouvaille program, they volunteered to join the Orlando team of Retrouvaille couples helping present weekend programs. Grateful, they wanted to give back and help others in return for God’s blessings.
Nearly 30 years has passed. They have child number three, and their marriage is strong.
“There is such a desperate need for Retrouvaille everywhere,” said Curtis. “God’s hand is in it. We were in a pit and God got us out of there. God pulled us out so that we could go back in and help others. It is unbelievable what my life is like now.”
Curtis and Sonya have helped hundreds of couples over the years working through Retrouvaille and the Orlando team led by spiritual director, Father Anthony Aarons of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis and Chaplain of Bishop Moore High School and Catholic Charities of Central Florida.
“We have about 30 to 40 couples at our programs,” said Curtis. “There are people of all ages. We get everything. We show them what we did to help our marriage.”
Three Retrouvaille team couples and a clergy present the weekend programs. The weekends are followed by post sessions, which participants are encouraged to attend. In recent years, some of the dioceses have offered virtual sessions following the retreats for the convenience of participants residing out of the area where the post programs are held.
The couples on the teams have all experienced their own marriage ups and downs at one time or another and been through the program. As part of the weekend presentations, they share personal stories and give testimonies about how they beat the divorce odds that are extremely high. According to statistics, 50 percent of all marriages in the United States end in divorce.
“We had to get involved with Retrouvaille,” said Sonya thankful for what Retrouvaille has done for her, her marriage and her faith.
She continues to pray everyday for God’s grace to help her continue to walk on her journey with her husband at her side. and to thank God for the gift of Retrouvaille ministry.
“My prayer has always been about asking God to help me be the best Christian, wife and mother that I can be,” she said. “If I am a good Christian, everything falls in place. My faith is my rock,” said Sonya.
More information:
Retrouvaille programs are for people on the verge of separation and divorce, but couples who want to strengthen their marriage, are encouraged to attend.
Typically, programs are held four different weekends throughout the year at locations in the Diocese of Orlando, Diocese St. Augustine and the Archdiocese of Miami with follow-up sessions.
Retrouvaille programs will reopen in the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 2023 after being temporarily closed during the pandemic.
The next programs in Orlando and Jacksonville are planned July 15-17 for English-speaking. Miami will host a program on the same weekend for Spanish-speaking, and another big event will follow Nov. 4-6 when Miami hosts Retrouvaille’s International Council Meeting that gathers team couples, priest of the ministry and others from around the world.
The annual event held in different locations each year will take place at the Marriott Key Biscayne Bay Hotel with an opening Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Doral with main celebrant Archbishop Thomas Wenski.
To learn more about Retrouvaille or to register for a weekend program, visit retrouvaille.org.
