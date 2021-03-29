Nancy Mowa (far left) and her granddaughter Isabella Vasallo, who is participating in St. Joseph Parish's Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program, wait for the Rite of Election ceremony to begin at St. Mary Cathedral, Feb. 21, 2021. They are seated with Agustina Morales, far right, who is also in the program, and her sponsor, Alicia Garcia.