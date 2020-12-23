WEST PALM BEACH | Brother Leo Fisher goes behind secured and locked doors to minister and brings God’s love and mercy to incarcerated youth.
“I love what I do, but it’s not for everyone,” said Brother Fisher marking 10 years as senior chaplain for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the legal system that handles youth who have broken the law.
"I'm personally in awe that God has picked me to minister to his misguided children," he said. "It is in them I see the face of Christ. I love what I do, even though it is being involved in heartbreaking moments of a child's life."
Brother Fisher, is a native of Albany, N.Y. and a member of San Damiano Franciscan Community, a third order penitent community of vowed and professed men and women based in the Diocese of Albany.
He came to Florida 35 years ago, settled in Palm Beach County and established a title insurance company. Finding Holy Name of Jesus in West Palm Beach, he became involved in parish life and the church community.
Time went on, and increasingly motivated by Holy Name of Jesus’ pastor at the time, Father Seamus Murtagh, Brother Fisher felt called to do more. “Father Murtagh’s humility. His simplicity. He inspired me,” said Brother Fisher.
He began exploring ministries and even vocations to religious life. Eventually, he found and enter his Franciscan community, and in 2004, began his journey into prison ministry that eventually led to his chaplaincy.
“His heart is so into it,” said Tom Lawlor, former director of Catholic Charities Prison Ministry Office in the Diocese of Palm Beach, who continues to be involved through his volunteer work as a prison minister.
“He ministers to the kids and to their families,” said Lawlor. “A lot of the kids in there (the state’s detention centers) are a product of fatherless homes. In many respects, he is a role model and a model of faith for these kids.”
The senior chaplain job is a volunteer position that brings Brother Fisher sadness and grief, but also instant gratification knowing that he may reach a soul and make a difference in a young life. “There is heartache in it. The stories you hear are horrible,” he said.
During a typical week, he splits his time between his work and four juvenile detention centers in Palm Beach County for youth who are detained under specific circumstances set by Florida statue.
In total, there are 21 facilities throughout the state. They safely hold youth awaiting court dates or placement in a residential facility and also provide custody, supervision, education and mental health/substance abuse and medical services to juveniles.
The juveniles in the system are ages 10 to 18 including boys and girls. A large majority of the youth are in custody for nonviolent or status offenses, which are crimes such as truancy, curfew violations, drinking alcohol and other offenses that are illegal due to age. Others have committed serious offenses and are detained under maximum security.
Sporting a badge of justice on his shirt and a large San Damiano Cross around his neck, Brother Fisher walks into the centers toting bags of snacks and sometimes pairs of socks to give out to youngsters, who many times come into facilities with torn and tattered clothing, if they have any at all.
Brother Fisher walks in wearing a smile bringing his goodies and immediately barriers are broken as he sends a message without saying a word.
During his visits, he lends an ear during one-on-one sessions. He asks the kids how they are doings and what is going on showing that people care. On weekends, he teaches Bible classes putting his own unique spin on lessons to get across messages about Jesus’ love and way of life.
“He is the first person to bring most of these young people God’s love and mercy,” said Lawlor. “He is a bright light in a dark world. They look up to him.”
These kids are not the typical Bible school or religious education students. It obviously takes a special person to connect with them—a person who can prove that he is a friend not a foe.
“They don’t have a man role model,” said Brother Fisher. “The street kids don’t talk about their issues unless they trust you. I am so grateful they trust me. My heart goes out to these kids.”
Brother Fisher, has without a doubt, found his true calling in the most unexpected place and his deepest passion in serving God’s misguided children. He says he has been blessed by the simple trust of the unique population he serves.
“Jesus turned things upside down,” he said. “The kids are ministering to me. They have brought me so much joy and made me more compassionate and caring. I love what I do.”