These are book covers for "Handing Down the Faith: How Parents Pass Their Religion on to the Next Generation" by Christian Smith and Amy Adamczyk; "Return: How to Draw Your Child Back to the Church" by Brandon Vogt; and "All Things New: Breaking the Cycle and Raising a Joyful Family" by Erin McCole Cupp. The books are reviewed by Daniel S. Mulhall. (CNS composite/courtesy Oxford University Press, Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, Our Sunday Visitor)