Trappist Father Thomas Merton, one of the most influential Catholic authors of the 20th century, is pictured in an undated photo. "The fact remains that our task is to seek and find Christ in our world as it is and not as it might be," Merton wrote in his essay, "Advent: Hope or Delusion?" (CNS photo/Merton Legacy Trust and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University)