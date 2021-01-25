The weather on Tuesday afternoon, January 12, 2021, was cinematically appropriate for the events transpiring. As I drove down I-95, a cool, misty rain drizzled down from the sky as I made my way to Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, on my way to the Funeral Mass for Father Eamon Tobin.

I am no stranger to funerals. I have been a priest for the Diocese of Orlando since my Ordination in 2012, and I have celebrated many Funeral Masses in my eight years. But this was different. This was the funeral for the first priest I had ever met. He was there at my Baptism in Titusville. He was there when I received First Communion, even though he had been transferred to a new assignment three years prior. He was one of the first priests to embrace me at my Ordination. Father Eamon Tobin was more than a friend, and more than a mentor; he was family.

I have known Father Eamon Tobin for forty-five years, my entire life. We both arrived in Titusville around the same time; Father Eamon, by virtue of a new assignment. Me, being born in the late autumn of that year. Throughout my earliest years, Father Eamon was a fixture at my grandfather’s house. He would come over for dinner, hovering in the kitchen with my uncles waiting for my great aunt, a nun, to cook homemade pizza. Sometimes, he would come over in the evening to play pinochle with my grandparents.

Diocese of Orlando Obituaries Longtime pastor, prolific writer dies after almost 50 years of priestly life

Father Eamon was one of the first priests to whom I spoke about going into Seminary 15 years ago. We talked about leaving my job, about leaving everything, in pursuit of the possibility of serving God as one of his ministerial priests. He never pushed, but he always encouraged.

When my grandfather died while I was in Seminary, Father Eamon drove in from Melbourne for the wake. Friends and family teared up when he walked through the doors, embracing him, smiling and crying, as if not a day had passed since they’d last seen him.

When I was Ordained, Father Eamon was beaming the entire Mass. He kept looking at my parents, at me and the other Ordinands, and smiling. He hugged me as strong as my own father did that day, as proud as anyone on this sacred occasion. A few days later, one of the first Masses I concelebrated was at Ascension Catholic Church on the 40th anniversary of Father Eamon’s Ordination.

When I heard of Father Eamon’s death on New Year’s Day, I felt like the world had stopped moving. To say that this priest, a man who had been there for my family, who had been family, was gone, was just unimaginable. I found myself fighting back tears. When I walked into the church for the Funeral Mass, I felt the tremendous love and grief in the hearts of his staff, his parishioners, and my brother priests, each one who had their own stories to share about Father Eamon.

We of the Diocese of Orlando have been blessed with remarkable priests, and I am not ashamed to admit that sitting amongst them at Father Eamon’s Funeral Mass, I felt inadequate amongst such august company. I thank God every day to serve here in my home. I pray that all of you who knew Father Eamon Tobin know that you are not alone in your grief, that we all pray for you as Father Tobin did, in gratitude. I pray that we take his teachings about God and live lives in the name of Jesus Christ as Father Eamon asked of us—in God’s name.

Father Mark Librizzi is the parochial vicar at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg