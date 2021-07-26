ST. AUGUSTINE | Every summer, I get the bug to get away to see the world and explore new things, but for about 15 years, I have gone a different route taking religious journeys to holy places for a more meaningful experience.
So in June, with the pandemic waning and people beginning to get out and about again, I did some soul-searching and research, made plans and headed out of town.
I was on my way making a personal pilgrimage, but this year, I decided to try something different. International travel was out even though I am fully vaccinated. Travelers are still at risks of getting and spreading some COVID-19 variants. Then, there are the different restrictions from country to country.
The whole idea of making a pilgrimage is to get away from stress and anxiety. It is a journey of faith to sit quietly in God’s presence, grow spiritually and honor the Lord.
This year, car was the way to go. No airports. No waiting in long security lines. No layovers, delays or face masks.
The drive north from Boynton Beach, home, was a bit dull along I-95, but from what I had read and heard, interesting surprises were waiting just three and a half hours away.
The nation’s oldest settlement, St. Augustine, was where I was headed. Research revealed that more than six million tourists visit there annually. The city’s website reads, “A visit to St. Augustine is more than just a getaway. It’s a vacation close enough to home but different enough to make you feel a world away.”
Tourists go for the beaches, attractions, entertainment and dining, but a few calls around the Diocese of St. Augustine revealed that the town that dates back more than 450 years features Catholic points of interest woven throughout the city and is even recognized as the oldest pilgrimage site in the United States.
Over the decades, large numbers of clergy, religious and laity from around the world have made their way to St. Augustine. I had a firm sense Jesus was calling me there because everything fell perfectly in place including finding a suitable place to stay.
One publication made note that a traveler will find more than 3,000 hotels, motels and inns in St. Augustine. As a pilgrim, I wanted an alternative accommodation.
Villa Flora in the historical district was built in 1898 as a winter home for a seasonal resident. Over the years, space was added, and in 1975, the building served as a formation house for the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, whose mother house built in 1874 is located across the street. These women have served in Florida for 155 years teaching, helping parishes, serving the elderly and passing on the faith.
The villa, now known as St. Joseph Renewal Center, is where I would call home during my pilgrimage. It had everything: cozy rooms with a bath, quiet spaces for reading and a chapel for prayer. Meals are available for a small charge, and one-on-one spiritual direction with one of the sister’s is an opportunity that I took advantage of during my stay.
Sister Jane Stoecker and Sister Florence Bryan greeted me when I arrived. Their friendly faces were familiar because both had formerly served in South Florida, my stomping grounds. Sister Stoecker, retreat administrator, is former principal of St. Mary School in the Archdiocese of Miami for 20 years. Sister Bryan, her assistant, is formerly of St. Edward Parish in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Once behind the villa gates, I knew I had made the perfect choice. There were no televisions. No phones. No Internet. Only the sounds of a flowing fountain in the garden, singing birds and at times, the faint sound of the bell of the cathedral a couple of blocks away.
The religious sisters gave me keys to room two and the gate. They invited me to make myself at home and encouraged me to explore the center’s 5000-book library, a treasure-trove of religious, historical and educational publications. Wow. What a treat.
Sister Stoecker gave me a brochure with a map and list of 14 different Catholic sites. My pilgrimage plan was to cover as many of the sites as possible, but the main priority was prayer. So I made an itinerary, and the next day, set out to the oldest Catholic site on the list.
Mission Nombre de Dios features lovely grounds with shade trees, walkways and benches, Our Lady of La Leche Church, an old chapel, museum and cemetery. The Immaculate Conception priest who oversees the property, Father Erline Garcia, describes the location using the words “sacred acre.”
The site marks the spot where Spanish explorers landed Sept. 8, 1565 founding the city, which they named St. Augustine in honor of the saint on whose feast day they sighted land. With boots on the ground, the first thing the men did was fall to their knees giving thanks to God.
The next thing they did goes down in the Church’s history books. The Spaniards celebrated Mass with Father Francisco Lopez de Gajales traveling with them marking the first Mass on American soil.
Today, a 208 foot cross is erected at the location reminding all of the important historical time. “The roots of Christianity and Catholicism began here,” said Mackenzie Tucker, who visited St. Augustine six years ago and fell in love with it. Today, he resides in the city and works in development for the mission. “My visit opened my eyes,” said Tucker.
The Spaniards established the first faith community in the United States and built the first Catholic church at the mission. In 1609, the Spanish, who brought their love of Our Lady of La Leche with them, built a shrine on the grounds to honor Mary.
The shrine, elevated to national status in 2019 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is recognized as the first Marian shrine in the United States. Pope Francis declared Oct. 11 Our Lady of La Leche’s feast day in 2012, and he also granted a rare canonical coronation to take place after becoming aware of the great numbers of people coming to venerate the Lady in St. Augustine.
According to Tucker the crowning was supposed to take place last year during the diocese’s 150 year anniversary. It was postponed due to the pandemic.
This year, the event is scheduled Oct. 10. “At this time we are not disclosing any specific information on delegates that will be present,” said Tucker not giving anything away but excited about the event that will mark the fourth canonical coronation in the United States to date.
My day at the mission grounds was a blessing. The opportunity to celebrate Mass and spend time in adoration at the spot where the first Eucharistic celebration in the United States took place was a memorable experience.
Before the shrine, representing Mary nursing the infant Jesus, my prayers went up for the unborn and for my niece expecting her first child this summer. I noticed several soon-to-be mothers at the shrine praying. One attended Mass at the church and asked the celebrant for a blessing.
During the next days, I walked the brick streets of the historical district and visited the Catholic places praying and reflecting on the early days. I prayed for the settlers, who brought the faith from Spain to America, and for the missionaries who established the first hospital and school. The Franciscan, were among the missionaries aimed at teaching Christianity to the Indians of the territory. Many were martyred.
I celebrated daily Mass at the beautiful Cathedral Basilica Church, a centerpiece of the city constructed in 1797. The church became a cathedral when the diocese was established in 1870. Once Florida’s mother diocese, the Diocese of St. Augustine was carved into six additional dioceses as the state developed and the Catholic population continued to grow.
I was dazzled with the beauty of the old cathedral church, and I got goose bumps thinking about the generations of faithful including bishops, priests, religious and families, who had sat in the pews praying, attending celebrations and honoring God.
My pilgrimage trip was much too short. I learned a lot and made memories. Most importantly, I felt the Lord’s presence not only at the places I visited but through the people including the religious sisters, I met along my journey. My faith was strengthened.
Peaceful, prayerful, spiritual and grace-filled are the words I use to describe my personal pilgrimage. I knew that this is where God wanted me to be, and I already find myself wondering when I will find time to go back to pray, worship and honor him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.