LINDA REEVES|FC Elizabeth Jekanowski and her son Tommy enjoy some time outdoors during a break from work and studies. Elizabeth has written a book titled Learning and Living With Autism focused on the disorder that she and her son have learned about and lived with over the years.
Elizabeth Jekanowski

Elizabeth Jekanowski arrives to Mass early Jan. 1 at St. Lucie Church in Port St. Lucie to help her husband with the music program. Her husband Philip is music director, and sons, Tommy and Patrick, have taken part in the ministry over the years.

PORT ST. LUCIE |  Elizabeth Jekanowski is blessed with God-given abilities that led her to a musical career, but it was God’s gift of her son that brought her true passion to life.   

“My son introduced me to a whole field of education I would have never thought about,” said Jekanowski, a music minister at St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie with her husband Philip and a music and special education teacher, who recently authored Learning and Living with Autism published by Divina Press.

