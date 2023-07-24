AQUINAS-700-ANNIVERSARY

St. Thomas Aquinas is depicted in a painting at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington. The Dominicans are celebrating the 700th anniversary of the July 18, 1323, canonization of the "Angelic Doctor,” St. Thomas Aquinas. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Nancy Wiechec)

"He was the world's flower and glory, and has rendered superfluous the writings of doctors (of theology) who shall come after him." St. Albert the Great is said to have exclaimed these words upon the news of the death of St. Thomas Aquinas, his former student, in 1274 at age 48.

July 18 marks the 700th anniversary of St. Thomas' canonization, and expert Thomists -- those who study and teach St. Thomas' work in philosophy and theology -- say the Dominican priest who dedicated his life to writing and teaching has had an unparalleled influence on Catholic thought.

