Today Sam and John are joined by a culinary chef and Catholic, Jim Churches to discuss his life as a chef and how we as men can appreciate and find a deeper meaning in food. We talk about his life as a professional chef, his Catholic faith and how it enters his kitchen, how to make an amazing steak, and what one ingredient makes everything better.
Jim Churches has over 29 years of Foodservice Experience, with 19 years as a Corporate Executive Chef in Food Manufacturing. He is the Culinary advisor to many High school/College culinary programs. He is also a culinary advisory board member and content contributor for Chef Magazine. In addition to numerous awards, he is a Certified Executive Chef and Certified Culinary Administrator with the American Culinary Federation.
Jim is married with 3 children and runs a number of Catholic charitable campaigns where he can donate his skills to help parishes, pregnancy centers, and children in need.
