Today Sam and John are joined by a culinary chef and Catholic, Jim Churches to discuss his life as a chef and how we as men can appreciate and find a deeper meaning in food. We talk about his life as a professional chef, his Catholic faith and how it enters his kitchen, how to make an amazing steak, and what one ingredient makes everything better.

Homeschool Connections Cooking Course with Jim Churches - homeschoolconnections.com forthcoming for the 2022/2023 school year. Email them at homeschoolconnections@gmail.com for questions.

