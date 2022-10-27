Making Sense of Bioethics

Researchers are investigating a new generation of drugs for treating mental illness derived from psychedelic substances. A molecule known as psilocybin, for example, found in “magic mushrooms,” appears to be helpful in treating patients with depression. Although these powerful psychoactive substances can be abused for their hallucinogenic/psychedelic properties, several strategies can help assure their therapeutic use in an ethically-sound way for the treatment of mental illness.

One strategy involves an approach known as “microdosing.” A microdose relies on a fraction of the dose that typically causes a hallucinogenic, psychedelic experience. Anti-depressant benefits have been reported with doses a tenth to a twentieth of the psychotropic "tripping dose," thereby avoiding a full-blown psychedelic experience.

