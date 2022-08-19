Making Sense of Bioethics

Catholic men facing same-sex attractions often struggle with how they are supposed to handle their homoromantic feelings. Some clearly understand that the Church invites them to order their feelings and attractions through a life of chaste continence, but they also wrestle with a strong desire for same-sex friendship and bonding.

In the midst of an escalating gay culture that actively promotes and celebrates homosexual sex, even in its most promiscuous forms, how can young men hope to encounter friends with whom they might cultivate healthy and chaste relationships? What role does the Church play in supporting and encouraging this?

