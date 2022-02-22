Pedro Pan Tony Argiz, right, speaks with Andy, center, a child from Honduras who spent 11 days at the Msgr. Bryan O. Walsh Children's Village in Miami after crossing the border unaccompanied and before being reunited with his mother, Yesenia, at right. At left is his stepfather, Manuel. Archbishop Thomas Wenski joined business leaders, community leaders, immigration advocates and former Pedro Pans in a press conference asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to revoke an executive order that threatens to close down shelters that house unaccompanied minors in Florida after they are caught at the border by immigration authorities. The press conference took place Feb. 10, 2022 in the offices of the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Miami.