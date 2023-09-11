The Virgin Mother still remains the best image of the vocation of every Christian and of every Christian school. For we are called to the unnatural, the miraculous. We are called to incarnate, to incorporate the good of Christ into our world.

The Vocation of a Catholic School

The reader sits to stand on the shoulders of giants. "Knowledge," said Father Doherty, "exists to fuel that truly human act: the contemplation of reality and praise for its Creator." 

