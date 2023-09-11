The Vocation of a Catholic School

The Virgin Mother still remains the best image of the vocation of every Christian and of every Christian school. For we are called to the unnatural, the miraculous. We are called to incarnate, to incorporate the good of Christ into our world.
The good of Christ is best summed up, I think, in the statement: Every individual has eternal value because every individual is exactly a son or daughter of God. As faculty of a Catholic school we are called to this unnatural thing, this supernatural thing: to see and treat our students as Jesus would, beginning as He did with the least, the worst, the most unlovable.
A public school, when it has lost its religious foundations as ours have, must rummage around in its natural culture for values. Think of all the frantic efforts now at values-clarification courses. But the fact is natural values will always decline and fall. As the City of Man founded on the natural is always doomed to fail, so too the schools of that city will fail with it. Still this Augustinian critique of the City of Man must not become a cause of smugness on our part but a spur to critique ourselves: to remember that nature does not go away, that we remain part of the City of Man, and that we will always tend to go back to the natural.
Perhaps the most important work - assignment for a Catholic school teacher is a daily examination of conscience - because our nature will always try to debase the supernatural, to cover itself with a supernatural lie. We will always try to persuade ourselves that we really love the lovable when we are simply enjoying their lovableness. That is why it is supremely important to begin as Jesus did with the least and the worst. We will always try to persuade ourselves that we are creating a community of love when we are simply creating a community of middle-class respectability. We will always try to persuade ourselves that we are giving punishment in love to the unlovable when we are simply taking human revenge.
This constant examination of conscience is important because if a Catholic school loses its founding values and declines and falls, that fall is far worse than that of a public school. For our failure will be a sin, a treason against Christ. Our call is to the unnatural, to the miraculous, to a virgin-birth, to bring the love of Christ into Lauralton. Our hope is that ten, twenty, thirty years from now our graduates will say there was something very different, something unnatural about Lauralton and that that difference made a difference. And since our constant enemy is our nature's relying on itself, our prayer must be that of the Virgin, "Be it done unto me according to your Will."
Father Cornelius Doherty (October 18, 1930 - September 26, 1991) was a priest for 35 years for the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut and taught Theology for 13 years at the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall in Milford, Connecticut.
