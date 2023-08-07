Monday Mercy Banner

The following is from Father Cornelius Doherty's Sisters of Mercy (Connecticut) Foundation Day Homily, December 1989

When I began thinking about what to say to Sisters of Mercy, an incident of three or four years ago came so quickly and vividly to mind that I must begin with it. For many years I had considered myself a feminist -in as much as any man can be. My head was clear on,the issue! I considered myself more a feminist than my students at Lauralton. But then this incident happened in the parish in Ansonia. I was about to celebrate mass with one altar boy and one altar girl (You know, of course, that the only role of an altar girl is to carry the cross. I leave it to one of you to write the essay entitled, "The role of women in the Church is to carry the Cross.")

"Mercy, a search for a new order | new justice"

"Long ago Plato set the task of the teacher: to lead the student out of the cave of ignorance, of surface shadows, of matter, into the sunlight of goodness, truth, beauty and justice, the world of the spirit." CJD

