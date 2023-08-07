"Mercy, a search for a new order | new justice"

"Long ago Plato set the task of the teacher: to lead the student out of the cave of ignorance, of surface shadows, of matter, into the sunlight of goodness, truth, beauty and justice, the world of the spirit." CJD
The following is from Father Cornelius Doherty's Sisters of Mercy (Connecticut) Foundation Day Homily, December 1989
When I began thinking about what to say to Sisters of Mercy, an incident of three or four years ago came so quickly and vividly to mind that I must begin with it. For many years I had considered myself a feminist -in as much as any man can be. My head was clear on,the issue! I considered myself more a feminist than my students at Lauralton. But then this incident happened in the parish in Ansonia. I was about to celebrate mass with one altar boy and one altar girl (You know, of course, that the only role of an altar girl is to carry the cross. I leave it to one of you to write the essay entitled, "The role of women in the Church is to carry the Cross.")
At any rate when we got to the altar the boy and I went to our seats on the right. The girl went off to the left, put down her cross, and, in the innocence of her heart, she saw an asymmetry -an unfilled seat beside me. So she came across the sanctuary and sat beside me. She created a new symmetry, a new order. At that moment my gut twisted. If my gut could speak it would have said, "Why does she presume to sit here with us?"
I have thought on that incident then and since. From my reflection on it come these remarks ... I began to see that in my head I had all the right words about women and their rights. But I was in what Marx would call a state of False Consciousness. My words were disguising their opposite. While my words spoke of New Justice, my feelings were still rooted in the past. Then I thought of the girl. She was all heart. She had no interest in rights or rules, no interest in power. She saw a seat unfilled.
I see this girl as the embodiment of Mercy. I see Mercy as a search for a new order, a new justice. The definition ofJustice I like best has Justice be Frozen Mercy: Mercy codified into rights, duties, laws ... For me the function of Mercy is to be always out in front of Justice seeking a new ordering of things that will include what is always there -the newly overlooked, forgotten, outcast.
Father Cornelius Doherty (October 18, 1930 - September 26, 1991) was a priest for 35 years for the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut and taught Theology for 13 years at the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall in Milford, Connecticut.
