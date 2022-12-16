Laura Kelly Fanucci

Laura Kelly Fanucci writes the "Faith at Home" column for Catholic News Service. (CNS photo/courtesy Laura Kelly Fanucci)

I recently returned from a beautiful pilgrimage to France, but unexpectedly brought home a stomach bug to my beloved family. Talk about a bumpy reentry to ordinary life: from Lourdes to laundry heaps and Lysol wipes within 24 hours.

As I scrubbed toilets, I found myself musing about resentment, readjustment and reunions.

