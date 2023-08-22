Laura Kelly Fanucci

Laura Kelly Fanucci writes the "Faith at Home" column for Catholic News Service. (CNS photo/courtesy Laura Kelly Fanucci)

I found the lump at the end of Lent.

My husband was out of town, and I was swamped with work and caring for our five kids. Never one to do a regular self-check (more likely to resolve to “do it next month”), I can’t remember exactly how or when I noticed the small lump in my breast -- except that it was obvious once I did.

