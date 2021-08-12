Sleeping or rising? Stretched serenely on an altar-like death bed to support her, as portrayed in Orthodox icons, or dramatically caught up with cherubs in the clouds as depicted by Titian? What is the proper way to grasp the spectacular experience of Mary of Nazareth’s departure from this life?
The Eastern Church refers to this ancient feast as the “Dormition” of Mary, i.e., the falling asleep of the Blessed Virgin.
In the Western Church, we celebrate the “Assumption” of Mary into heavenly glory. Although this event does not receive a narrative in the New Testament, nor was declared an infallible teaching of the Church until 1950 by Pope Pius XII, the Church has been recognizing Mary’s unique departure from this world to the fullness of God’s Kingdom since at least the fifth century. Some scholars even point out that while this particular moment at Mary’s death is not recorded in Scripture, there are a few “assumptions” mentioned in the Bible, laying a foundation for Mary’s unique return to God. Enoch, Elijah and Moses also have dramatic exits from the confines of their earth-bound service to God, indicating a special gift that God bestows on them for their one-of-a-kind missions and ministries to God’s people.
With no Gospel narrative to situate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Church assigns the classic text from Luke recounting the Visitation between Elizabeth and Mary, and the Virgin’s full-throttle magnification of God as she sings her prayer of triumph. But is the only reason we proclaim the Lukan passage because we have no others to choose from, or is there something profound embedded in the encounter between Mary and Elizabeth that captures why, in fact, God raises her; why Mary is “assumed body and soul into heavenly glory”?
To put it mildly, the Assumption is a transformation of the Blessed Virgin Mary from her earthly life to her heavenly inheritance. So spectacular of a transformative experience that God takes her up body and soul — all in one immediate event. As St. Juvenal, the Bishop of Jerusalem declared in 451, “Mary died in the presence of the Apostles, but that her tomb, when opened upon the request of St. Thomas, was found empty; whereupon the Apostles concluded that the body was taken up to heaven.”
In this beautiful Gospel from Luke, Mary sings of God’s transforming power in the lives of people, particularly in those who are lowly, bowed down and impoverished. Giving voice not only in the words of her Magnifcat prayer, but more deeply in her living out these words, is it any wonder that Mary should experience a radical event at the end of her earthly existence? The human person who allowed history to be transformed through her giving birth to the Son of God; the only human body to carry and deliver salvation to all of creation; the one who gave herself fully, completely body and soul as God’s handmaid, is now gathered up to God body and soul, wholly, completely in an instant. As Mary embraced the Father’s Son, Jesus, throughout all the moments of His life, at her death, God fully embraced her in return.
Mary indeed left this world, in a magnificence reserved for her as the woman who conceived through the Holy Spirit and bore the Christ as Mother of God, but in truth, she remains with us still. Serenely sleeping or borne on the wings of angels, Mary has left our world but is not removed from it. She still is present as mother, intercessor, model of discipleship, companion, and continuously pointing us to Christ. As she bore Christ in the depth of her womb and then offered him in the flesh to the world, she continues to urge us to do the same.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.