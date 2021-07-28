Whole Wheat Pita Bread A leavened flatbread akin to pita has been made in the Middle East since before the time of Christ.

Bread is among the earliest prepared foods, with archeological evidence of it dating back more than 10,000 years. A primary source of nourishment for humankind, bread is replete with mythology, tradition and ritual. Scripture offers some fine examples.

Bread is mentioned hundreds of times in the Bible and appears as a life-giving spiritual food, a sacrifice and a sign of God’s love for humankind. The most significant expression of that love is found in the Eucharist, when we share in the breaking of the bread, the sacrifice made so that we might have eternal life.

Even before the Last Supper, Christ foretells this saving grace when he tells a crowd, “I am the bread of life” (Jn 6:35). “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world” (Jn 6:51).

When we consume bread, we have the energy to live on earth. When we partake in the Eucharist, we have the sustenance necessary to transcend the world and live forever with God.

Made from two essential ingredients, grain and water, bread has a long and fascinating history. Its earliest form was likely a paste that was thrown on a hot rock to cook. The art of bread making is said to have been honed by the ancient Egyptians. That heritage is honored in Egypt, where bread is called “aish,” meaning life.

In biblical lands around the time of Christ, bread was made from wheat, barley, millet and spelt. Women took on the intensive process of making bread daily. It involved harvesting the grain, threshing, winnowing, milling it by hand into flour and preparing the dough. They might have taken their dough to “bakers’ street” (Jer 37:21) for professional baking. Otherwise, dough was baked or fried at home.

Jesus’ breaking of the bread at the Last Supper is a Jewish tradition. At the start of a meal, the head of household blesses the bread with this prayer: “Blessed are you, Lord our God, king of the universe, who brings forth bread from the earth.” The bread is broken and then shared with all at the table.

Usually, when we think about bread in the Bible, the unleavened variety comes to mind because of its essential presence at Passover and the Last Supper. But bread leavened with wild yeast or ferments was common.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus compares the action of expanding dough to heaven: “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of wheat flour until the whole batch was leavened” (Mt 13:33).

This recipe makes a type of leavened flatbread that people in the Middle East have eaten for at least 4,000 years. Pita takes less time to make than a loaf of bread and is an excellent vehicle for on-the-go meals. Click on the box at the top of the article for the recipe.