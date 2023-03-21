Cristo de la Misericordia

The face of the "Christ of Mercy" is pictured here. The cedar wood sculpture was made by Juan Manuel Miñarro. It vividly reproduces the injuries and wounds of Christ taken from the cloak of Turin and the Shroud of Oviedo. It was made for the Corpus Christi Parish in Miami and went out for the first time in procession through the streets of Wynwood Good Friday 2022.

 COURTESY | FABIÁN SÁNCHEZ
Cristo de la Misericordia

Fabián Sánchez, a member of the Brotherhood of the Macarena de Corpus Christi, poses with the image of the Christ of Mercy while it was decorated on a platform to go out in procession on Good Friday 2022. Sánchez was the link between the parish and the sculptor Juan Manuel Miñarro during the elaboration of the sculpture that represents Jesus Christ crucified during his last hours of passion.

MIAMI  |  On Good Friday, parishioners of Corpus Christi Church in Miami will again reflect on Jesus’ Passion while processing the streets alongside the sculpture of Cristo de la Misericordia (Christ of Mercy), the only sculpture of its kind in the world.

This life-size and realistic image of Jesus Christ crucified during his last hours of the Passion was carved in cedar by renowned Spanish sculptor Juan Manuel Miñarro, a scholar of the Shroud of Turin and the Sudarium of Oviedo. It is the first sculpture to present the body completely pierced by the lance, as told in the Gospel of St. John.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.