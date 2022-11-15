Nombramientos oficiales Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save El Arzobispo Thomas Wenski ha hecho los siguientes nombramientos:Con efecto el 14 de noviembre de 2022P. Mathew Varghese, vicario parroquial, St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, Coral SpringsP. Martín Muñoz, vicario parroquial, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Pompano BeachP. Víctor García, vicario parroquial, Nativity, HollywoodP. Attila Frohlich, vicario parroquial, Blessed Trinity, Miami SpringsCon efecto el 17 de noviembre de 2022P. Santhosh Thomas, capellán, Catholic Health Services y la comunidad católica de Malankara, y en residencia en St. Helen, Fort Lauderdale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Comunidad Catolica Malankara La Highway Music El Health P. Santhosh Thomas Helen Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Start your day with us — receive the Daily Headlines email covering the top stories from a Catholic perspective. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manage Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending USCCB’s fall assembly puts greater emphasis on prayer, ‘fraternal dialogue’ Inflation Reduction Act clause makes it easier for churches to go green St. Albert the Great St. Luke School: A resilient school ready to grow Totally Catholic Trivia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.