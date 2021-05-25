Polasek grew up as an only child, the hope of a new life in America after her parents left Armenia during the Turkish invasion in 1920. The war cost her family her three older siblings, just children at the time. Her mother barely escaped, left for dead in the desert and rescued by a good Samaritan. Yet the family’s devout faith as Apostolic Christians gave them strength to start again. They helped found an Armenian Church in Wisconsin. “My parents were beautiful Christians,” she recalled smiling. As she grew, Polasek became a catechist and began a Sunday school which still operates.