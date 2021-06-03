Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: Name the four Gospel authors.
Answer: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.
U.S. Army Chaplain Maj. David Kirk and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. Nelson Ogwuebu talk about their work ministering to families and consoling those grieving at Arlington National Cemetery. The two are on assignment with the Archdiocese for the Military Services.
