Question: This English king is remembered for his struggles with the Church over his desired divorce from his wife, Catherine of Aragon, which led to his establishing the Anglican Church and separating from the Roman Hierarchy. Name him.
Answer: King Henry VIII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.