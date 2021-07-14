Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: The eve of a feast day is referred to by what name?
Answer: Vigil.
Appearing on the 10th floor balcony of his suite of rooms at Rome's Gemelli hospital July 11, Pope Francis was greeted with applause and shouts of "Viva il papa" ("Long live the pope") from the crowd that stood under the scorching midday sun to see him. View now
