Question: In which palace did popes reside - prior to Avignon and the Apostle Palace - for the one thousand year period between the 4th and 14th centuries?
Answer: Lateran Palace.
This factory created approximately 420 million beads in 2020 to allow crafters, church groups and Bible study volunteers to assemble 5.2 million rosaries last year, a godsend to many homebound and locked-down Catholics who used this activity to stay connected to their faith.
Polasek grew up as an only child, the hope of a new life in America after her parents left Armenia during the Turkish invasion in 1920. The war cost her family her three older siblings, just children at the time. Her mother barely escaped, left for dead in the desert and rescued by a good Samaritan. Yet the family’s devout faith as Apostolic Christians gave them strength to start again. They helped found an Armenian Church in Wisconsin. “My parents were beautiful Christians,” she recalled smiling. As she grew, Polasek became a catechist and began a Sunday school which still operates.
