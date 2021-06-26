Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: This type of holy day is the highest liturgical rank of any holy day in the ecclesiastical calendar with seventeen such days celebrated in the Church. Name this term.
Answer: Solemnity.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.