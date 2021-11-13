Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: Which continent has the largest population of Catholics and which continent has the fastest growing population of Catholics?

Answer: South American has the largest and Africa is the fastest growing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.