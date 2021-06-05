Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: The reign of a pope is commonly referred to by what name?
Answer: Pontificate.
Florida Catholic Media spoke with recent graduates of Bishop Moore Catholic High School in the Diocese of Orlando about how their faith helps them.
