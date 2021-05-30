Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: What is the name for the body of laws and regulations made by or adopted by ecclesiastical authority for the government of the Catholic Church and Catholic members?
Answer: Code of Canon Law.
This factory created approximately 420 million beads in 2020 to allow crafters, church groups and Bible study volunteers to assemble 5.2 million rosaries last year, a godsend to many homebound and locked-down Catholics who used this activity to stay connected to their faith.
