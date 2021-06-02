Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: Founded by Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, this organization is the largest Catholic fraternal service organization in the world. Name this organization with nearly two million members and 14,000 councils worldwide.
Answer: Knights of Columbus.
