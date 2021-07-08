Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: Born Agnesë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910 in Macedonia (then part of the Ottoman Empire), this Catholic nun founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. By what other name is she known?
Answer: Mother Teresa.
