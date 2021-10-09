Question: What is unique about the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) operated by the Institute for Works of Religion, commonly known as the Vatican Bank?
Answer: It is the only ATM in the world with instructions in Latin.
Question: What is unique about the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) operated by the Institute for Works of Religion, commonly known as the Vatican Bank?
Answer: It is the only ATM in the world with instructions in Latin.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Catholic New Service is taking its reporting and editing skills into the world of podcasts with this first series "Communion" - a five-part deep dive into the Eucharist -- described in Vatican II documents as the "source and summit" of the Christian life. The focus ranges from the political … View now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.