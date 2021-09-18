Question: The leader of this Order is referred to as the "Black Pope" for his significant influence in the Church and for wearing black vestments in contrast to the pope who typically wears which vestments. Name this order.
Answer: Society of Jesus (Jesuits).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.