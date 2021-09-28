Question: Founded in 1943 by U.S. bishops, this organization is the international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States. Name this organization that provides relief and developmental programs to eighty million people in more than 100 countries.
Answer: Catholic Relief Services (CRS).
