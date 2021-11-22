Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: In response to a deadly plague ravaging Italy during the 6th century, Pope Gregory the Great replaced the expression "Good luck to you," often said when someone sneezed (a sneeze was thought to be a precursor to a deadly illness), with what now common expression?
Answer: "God bless you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.