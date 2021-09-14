Question: What historic joint Catholic-Orthodox declaration did Pope Paul VI and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras I make in 1965?

Answer: Lifted the 1,000 year old mutual excommunication resulting from the Great Schism of 1054..

