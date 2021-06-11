Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: Born Rita Antoinette Rizzo on April 20, 1923, this nun entered the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, a Franciscan Order for women, in 1944. However, she is best known as the founder of the Eternal Word Television Network. Name her.
Answer: Mother Angelica.
