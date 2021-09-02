Question: What is the traditional residence of Catholic religious women called?
Answer: Convent.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Via the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer): https://www.popesprayer.va. If you want to see more videos and other content about the Pope's intentions, you can find them at https://www.thepopevideo.org/ With the collaboration of Vatican Media: http://www.vaticannews.va the… View now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.