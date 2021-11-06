Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: This Eastern Catholic Church--lead by the "Patriarch Babylon" based in Mosul, Iraq--comprises nearly 700,000 Christians and is centered in present-day Iraq with a population in Southeast Michigan. Name this Church that maintains full communion with the Holy See.
Answer: Chaldean Catholic Church.
