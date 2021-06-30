Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: This saint established the Abbey of Monte Cassino in Italy and established the Benedictine Order in 530. Name this saint considered the "Father of Monasticism in the West."
Answer: Saint Benedict of Nursia (480-543).
Question: This saint established the Abbey of Monte Cassino in Italy and established the Benedictine Order in 530. Name this saint considered the "Father of Monasticism in the West."
Answer: Saint Benedict of Nursia (480-543).
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.