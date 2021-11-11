Totally Catholic Trivia

Question: This Irish American and member of the Knights of Columbus was the Democratic Party U.S. presidential candidate in 1928 (losing to Herbert Hoover) making him the first Roman Catholic to run for U.S. president as a major party nominee. Name him.
Answer: Alfred E. Smith (1873-1944)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.