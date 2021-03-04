Today's Trivia: Mar. 4, 2021 Today's Trivia Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Manager Author email Mar 4, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Question: In which town was Jesus born? Answer: Bethlehem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Manager Author email Follow Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Trending Now One man’s journey to the Rite of Election A ‘founding father’ of Palm Beach goes home to the Lord Dedicated to Jesus in virginity Advisors help students achieve their college dreams Bishops address concern over Johnson & Johnson vaccine's abortion link Email News Alerts Sign up for Email AlertsClick the button below to sign up for all of our available emailed alerts and newsletters. Sign up Local Events