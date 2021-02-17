Today's Trivia: Feb. 17, 2021 Kristen Maheu Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Manager Author email Feb 17, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Question: What are "regnal" names? Answer: Formal names adopted by popes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Manager Author email Follow Kristen Maheu, Florida Catholic Media Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Trending Now Lent in pandemic times Record number in diocese participate in Catholic Days Take Lent to shine light on farmworkers To have, to hold, to honor School says ‘goodbye’ to principal after 12-year tenure Email News Alerts Sign up for Email AlertsClick the button below to sign up for all of our available emailed alerts and newsletters. Sign up Local Events