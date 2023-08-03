VATICAN CITY — Pope John Paul II called on the world's young people to build a "civilization of love" by overcoming the threats of war, hunger, human rights abuses and "the scandalous disparities" between the rich and poor.
In his annual message for the World Youth Day, the pope challenged youths to develop the "strong and persevering characters" needed to resist materialism and social divisions.
The papal message was addressed to "all the young people of the world." The 1987 World Youth Day will be celebrated by the pope on Palm Sun- day, April 12, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Calling Latin America a "continent of hope," the pope said it was "significant" that he would celebrate the day in a region where a majority of the population is young.
The day's theme is taken from the First Letter of John: "We ourselves have known and put our faith in God's love toward ourselves."
"Man cannot live without love," the pope said.
"You know very well, in the depths of your heart, that the satisfactions afforded by a superficial hedonism are ephemeral and leave nothing but emptiness in our soul."
The pope also criticized "indifference and skepticism" as contrary to love, and said "the temptations of violence and of ideologies which deny God can only lead to a dead end."
In appealing for a civilization of love, the pope called for solidarity with the unemployed, the poor, lonely and sick, as well as with non- believers.
"Charity does not compromise with error, but it goes out toward everyone to open up the paths to conversion," he said.
The pope called on young people to begin a "deep and meditated spiritual preparation" for the youth day, and predicted the Buenos Aires gathering would attract people from all over Latin America and the world.
Previous World Youth Days have been celebrated in Rome. The pope announced last June 8 that he would celebrate the 1987 day in Buenos Aires, during a visit to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
The papal trip grew out of a promise he made to visit Chile and Argentina after those countries successfully negotiated a territorial dispute involving the islands in the Beagle Channel at the tip of South America.
The Vatican helped mediate the dispute after the countries threatened to go to war over the issue.
