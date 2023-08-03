VATICAN CITY — Pope John Paul II called on the world's young people to build a "civilization of love" by overcoming the threats of war, hunger, human rights abuses and "the scandalous disparities" between the rich and poor.

Download PDF #TBT: Pope to youth: `Build a civilization of love'

In his annual message for the World Youth Day, the pope challenged youths to develop the "strong and persevering characters" needed to resist materialism and social divisions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.